US vice president sees Hungarian PM as profound leader in terms of energy security

BUDAPEST, April 7. /TASS/. Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban is the most profound leader in Europe in terms of energy security and independent policies, US Vice President JD Vance said.

"I think Viktor Orban has been the single most profound leader in Europe on the question of energy security and independence. It is funny to watch prime ministers and leaders in some of the Western European capitals talk about the energy crisis when, frankly, they should have been following the policies of Viktor Orban in Hungary, and if they had the energy crisis that they're experiencing would be a lot less bad," he noted at a joint press conference with Orban in the Hungarian capital of Budapest.

"Because what's going on in Hungary right now is that while energy prices are elevated, they're far less elevated here than they are almost anywhere else in Europe, and that's because of the leadership of the man who's standing next to me. And I think that leadership can provide a model to the continent," Vance added.