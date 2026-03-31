UAVs that strayed into Estonia likely came from Ukraine — Defense Forces

VILNIUS, March 31. /TASS/. Several UAVs, likely belonging to the Ukrainian military, veered off course and entered Estonian territory, Colonel Uku Arold, head of the Strategic Communications Department of the Estonian Defense Forces, said.

"Several UAVs also entered Estonian airspace today. They were detected by both radar stations and fighter jets," the national public broadcaster ERR quoted him as saying.

"It is highly likely that the UAVs we encountered tonight were Ukrainian drones that had strayed off course," Arold added.

Earlier, a source at the Tallinn flight information region control center, which oversees air traffic over the country, told TASS that Estonian aviation authorities had banned flights in certain areas along the border with Russia "due to the activity of unmanned aerial vehicles.".