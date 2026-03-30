Iran's Bushehr NPP operating normally following US, Israeli attacks — diplomat

TEHRAN, March 30. /TASS/. Iran's Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant is operating normally, Foreign Ministry Spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei stated.

"As far as I know, the nuclear power plant is operating. The attacks carried out are very dangerous and demonstrate that the US and the Zionist regime do not adhere to any rules or [red] lines in their aggressive war," the Tasnim news agency quoted him as saying.

On March 28, the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) reported that Israel and the US had struck the Iranian Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant for the third time since February 28. According to preliminary data, the plant itself was not damaged.