EU studying legal implications of Hungary’s veto on loan for Kiev — Costa

BRUSSELS, March 26. /TASS/. EU lawyers are looking for the possible mechanism of response to Hungary’s refusal to back the 90 bln euro loan to Ukraine, European Council President Antonio Costa said in an interview with Contexte news portal.

"It’s a new situation," Costa said, cited by the news portal. "It’s up to the lawyers to understand what the effect of these violations is," he added. Hungary actually blocked the decision earlier backed by other EU member-countries and the situation is a "clear violation of the principle of sincere cooperation," he noted.