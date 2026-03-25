Europe will have to turn back to Russian for energy — Orban

BUDAPEST, March 25. /TASS/. The decision to abandon Russian oil and gas was a strategic mistake for the European Union and it will have to correct it, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said in an interview with international entrepreneur and popular Western blogger Mario Nawfal on his social media page.

The head of the Hungarian government noted that EU leaders created the threat of an energy crisis by first imposing sanctions against Russian companies and then deciding to cut off oil and gas supplies from Russia.

"It is a strategic mistake," Orban stressed.

In his opinion, "sooner or later they [Europe] will have to turn back to Russia and buy [energy] from there."

The Hungarian Prime Minister stressed that one "cannot give up one of the major sources of energy," especially given the disruption of energy transport from the Persian Gulf region.