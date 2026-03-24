Pakistan ready to organize US-Iran negotiations — prime minister

ISLAMABAD, March 24. /TASS/. Pakistan is ready to provide a platform for negotiations to resolve the conflict between the United States and Iran, the Prime Minister of the Islamic Republic, Shehbaz Sharif, has announced.

"Subject to concurrence by the US and Iran, Pakistan stands ready and honoured to be the host to facilitate meaningful and conclusive talks for a comprehensive settlement of the ongoing conflict," he wrote on his page on social media X.

The head of the Pakistani government noted that Islamabad welcomes and supports efforts aimed at a peaceful resolution of the conflict in the Middle East.