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Ukraine crisis

Trump will not abandon Ukraine, says George W. Bush’s ex-advisor

Tom Graham recalled that quite intense settlement talks were underway six weeks ago

MOSCOW, March 24. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump is unlikely to abandon Ukraine in the current situation, Tom Graham, a former advisor on Russia to US President George W. Bush, told TASS.

"I don’t think he will do this," he said.

He recalled that quite intense settlement talks were underway six weeks ago. "They involved [US special presidential envoy Steve] Witkoff, and [the president’s son-in-law Jared] Kushner. The president demonstrated interest. But later he launched a special military operation against Iran," he noted. "Let us wait and see. Everyone is talking about the next week. But this is what has been said for several weeks. It’s hard to tell when this 'next week' comes <…> And for Trump, two weeks is an eternity."

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Ukraine crisisUnited States
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