Iran did not send US proposals on ceasefire — lawmaker

TEHRAN, March 24. /TASS/. Neither the Iranian government nor the Armed Forces sent the US a proposal for a unilateral ceasefire, lawmaker Yaqub Rezazadeh stated.

"There were no talks or proposals from the diplomatic institutions, the government, or the armed forces on ending the war or ceasing fire," he told the ISNA news agency in an interview.

Earlier, Israel’s Ynet news outlet reported that, during a conversation with US special presidential envoy Steve Witkoff, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi conveyed the supreme leader’s agreement to engage in talks.