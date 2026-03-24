US, Israel continue attacks on Tehran, eyewitnesses told TASS

MOSCOW, March 24. /TASS/. The US and Israel continue to strike the Iranian capital, eyewitnesses have told TASS.

"There were strikes at night, and during the day, too," one of the agency's sources said.

On March 23, US President Donald Trump stated that Washington and Tehran had held "good and productive conversations" over the past two days on ending hostilities in the Middle East. He said he had instructed the Pentagon to postpone strikes on Iranian energy infrastructure for five days pending consultations that would continue throughout the week.