White House press secretary describes situation around talks with Iran as fluid

WASHINGTON, March 24. /TASS/. The current station around US-Iran talks on resolving the conflict is fluid, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said.

"These are sensitive diplomatic discussions, and the United States will not negotiate through the press. This is a fluid situation, and speculation about meetings should not be deemed as final until they are formally announced by the White House," she told ABC News.

When asked if US Special Presidential Envoy Steve Witkoff, President Donald Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner, and Vice President JD Vance were expected to travel to Pakistan to meet with Iranian officials, the Department of State referred ABC News to the White House.

However, a Pakistani official said there were "several proposals" floating around, including an in-person meeting in Islamabad. According to the official, the talks are likely to take place within the next five days. The official added, however, that nothing was final yet.

US President Donald Trump said in a Truth Social post on Monday that Washington and Tehran had held "very good and productive conversations" on ending hostilities over the previous two days. According to him, the consultations "will continue throughout the week." In this regard, Trump handed down instructions to postpone strikes on Iran’s energy facilities. Meanwhile, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Esmail Baghaei told the IRNA news agency that Tehran had not held any talks with Washington but clarified its position to mediators.