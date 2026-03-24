STOCKHOLM, March 24. /TASS/. Armando Mema, a member of the Finnish Freedom Alliance national conservative party, believes that Vladimir Zelensky’s visit to Moscow could save Ukraine.

"If Zelensky were to be clever, he would fly to Moscow for negotiations. It makes no sense for him to continue this war. What is he going to achieve? With negotiations, he can save his country," the politician wrote on his X page.

Earlier, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova stated that Moscow had never shied away from dialogue on Ukraine. "Russia never turned down talks, no matter how difficult our regional challenges or international affairs were. This is an imperative we proceed from," she emphasized.