Israel not participating in potential US-Iran talks — news outlet

NEW YORK, March 24. /TASS/. Israel is not directly involved in the negotiations with Iran announced by US President Donald Trump the day before, the Semafor news outlet reported, citing sources.

According to its information, US special presidential envoy Steve Witkoff and the president’s son-in-law, Jared Kushner, are involved in the talks. Furthermore, Vice President JD Vance may be brought in if necessary. Meanwhile, Israel is receiving all relevant information on this matter from Washington.

The day before, the US leader wrote on his Truth Social page that Tehran and Washington have had "very good and productive conversations" over the past two days on a ceasefir. According to him, the consultations "will continue throughout the week." In connection with this, Trump allegedly ordered a five-day postponement of potential strikes on Iran’s energy infrastructure.

In turn, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei told the IRNA news agency that Tehran had not held any negotiations with Washington but had outlined its position to mediators.