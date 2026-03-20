Israel hits more than 2,000 targets since beginning of campaign in Lebanon — IDF

TEL AVIV, March 20. /TASS/. The Israeli military has attacked more than 2,000 different targets in Lebanon during its operation against the Shiite organization Hezbollah, the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) press service reported.

Among other things, the Israeli army attacked approximately 120 command posts of Hezbollah's military wing, more than 100 weapons depots, and over 130 rocket launchers. In addition, more than 570 members of Hezbollah military units were killed in these strikes, the army stated.

On the night of March 2, northern Israel came under fire from Lebanon. Hezbollah claimed responsibility, claiming the rockets fired into Israeli territory were in retaliation for the assassination of Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei. Following this, the Israeli Air Force launched massive strikes on Lebanese territory. Later, IDF Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir announced the start of an offensive against Hezbollah, which he said could last "many days."