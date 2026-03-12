Kiev wants to create its own version of Israeli 'Iron Dome' missile defense system

MOSCOW, March 12. /TASS/. Kiev intends to create its own version of the Israeli "Iron Dome" missile defense system, as it is impossible to ensure protection with American Patriot air defense systems due to their high cost, said Pavel Yelizarov, Deputy Commander of the Ukrainian Air Force.

According to him, completely covering the country’s territory with expensive anti-aircraft missiles like those used for the Patriot systems is physically and economically unfeasible, so Ukraine's military leadership has approved a conceptual solution for the creation of its own "Iron Dome." It will consist of four components.

"It will be different from the Israeli one, because our dome must be much larger," RBK-Ukraine quotes Yelizarov as saying.

According to Yelizarov, the Ukrainian Air Force is currently systematically working on the system’s creation. He did not specify what stage this work was at.