Ukraine wants to expose Hungary to energy blockade — Szijjarto

BUDAPEST, March 12. /TASS/. Ukraine wants to expose Hungary to a complete energy blockade by blocking oil supplies from Russia via the Druzhba oil pipeline at first and by attacking the TurkStream gas pipeline, Foreign Affairs and Trade Minister Peter Szijjarto said.

"Ukraine wants to expose Hungary to the complete energy blockade. Ukraine wants to make energy supplies to Hungary absolutely impossible, that is why Ukrainians already blocked oil supplies, and now they want to block gas supplies," the minister said in his video address streamed by M1 television.

The TurkStream is critical for natural gas supplies to Hungary, Szijjarto noted. "If functioning of this gas pipeline becomes impossible, then gas will not flow to Hungary and even to some Central and Southeast European countries," the minister stressed.