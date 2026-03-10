One hundred medical facilities in Iran come under strikes, 11 workers killed — cabinet

DOHA, March 10. /TASS/. At least 100 medical facilities in Iran have been hit by US and Israeli forces, and 11 healthcare workers have been killed, Fatemeh Mohajerani, a spokeswoman for the Islamic Republic's government, said.

"According to the latest figures, 52 medical centers, 29 treatment hubs, and 19 emergency medical aid stations have been attacked <...>. Four ambulances and one helicopter were destroyed," IRNA quoted Mohajerani as saying.

According to her, 11 medical workers were killed in the strikes.