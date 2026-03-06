At least 20 people killed in strike on ambulance station in Iran — agency

DOHA, March 6. /TASS/. At least 20 people were killed and another 30 suffered injuries in a US and Israeli strike on an ambulance station and a playground in Zibashahr, a suburb of the southern Iranian city of Shiraz, on Thursday night, Iran’s Fars news agency reported.

Two ambulance personnel are among those killed, Iran’s state broadcaster said.

The US and Israel launched a military operation against Iran on February 28. Iran’s biggest cities, including the capital Tehran, came under fire. Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and several other key figures in the Iranian leadership were killed in the strikes. Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps announced a large-scale retaliatory operation.