Iran cannot outlast US — Pentagon chief

WASHINGTON, March 4. /TASS/. Iran will not outlast the United States in a war of attrition, US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth stated at a press conference.

Earlier, CNN reported that Israel and the United States, if the current intensity of combat operations in the military operation against Iran continues, could face an exhaustion of interceptor munitions for air defense systems as early as next week.

"Iran cannot outlast us," he said in response to a corresponding question.

According to Hegseth, the US intends to act decisively to "set the tone and the tempo of this fight."

On February 28, the US and Israel launched a military operation against Iran. The strikes targeted major Iranian cities, including Tehran. The White House justified the attack by citing missile and nuclear threats it said were emanating from Tehran. The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps announced a large-scale retaliatory operation, striking targets inside Israel. US assets in Bahrain, Jordan, Qatar, Kuwait, the UAE and Saudi Arabia also came under attack. Iran’s supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, and several other key figures of the Islamic republic’s leadership were killed.