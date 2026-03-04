Hungary does not want to commit economic suicide — PM Orban

BUDAPEST, March 4. /TASS/. Hungary does not want to commit economic suicide by rejecting Russian energy resources and demands that Ukraine stop blocking the Druzhba oil pipeline, Prime Minister Viktor Orban said.

"From my point of view, squeezing Russian oil and gas from European markets in conditions of war in the Middle East is economic suicide. Hungary does not want to commit suicide and so we intend to continue using cheaper Russian energy resources," he said in the video address streamed by M1 television.

Ukrainians will have to backpedal sooner or later and restart Russian oil transit over its territory, Orban noted. "Facts will eventually enter the public domain. We are aware of these facts: there are no obstacles to pipeline operation, it is just a political decision of Zelensky," he stressed.