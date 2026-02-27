{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
Pakistani defense adviser highlights potential to expand Russia-Pakistan defense dialogue

According to Maria Sultan, both countries should pay close attention to the large scope of emerging opportunities

MOSCOW, February 27. /TASS/. Russia and Pakistan are in a position to expand cooperation in the defense sphere, Maria Sultan, advisor to the Pakistani Defense Ministry, said at the Moscow-Islamabad media forum.

"We see new opportunities for ourselves in trade and in security. There are many areas of common ground between Moscow and Islamabad. We can enhance our cooperation in defense and in security. We clearly need joint military exercises," she noted.

According to Sultan, both countries should pay close attention to the large scope of emerging opportunities, particularly "in counterterrorism cooperation and in shaping a shared vision of a multipolar security architecture in Asia."

Pakistan
