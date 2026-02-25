China consistently opposes unilateral sanctions — diplomat

BEIJING, February 25. /TASS/. China consistently opposes unilateral sanctions that have no international legal basis, Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Mao Ning told reporters, commenting on the UK's introduction of another package of anti-Russian sanctions affecting Chinese companies.

"China has consistently opposed unilateral sanctions that have no international legal basis and are not approved by the UN Security Council," she said. According to the diplomat, "China expresses extreme dissatisfaction with the UK's actions." Normal "trade exchanges and cooperation between Russia and China should not be disrupted or affected by third parties," she added.

The UK has included foreign companies in its list of anti-Russian sanctions. The updated list includes 142 companies from the UAE, 39 from China, three from Thailand, and two from India.