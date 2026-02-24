Iran prefers diplomacy to war — government

TEHRAN, February 24. /TASS/. Iran prioritizes diplomatic methods to resolve the situation surrounding its nuclear program, but is prepared to use all available means to defend its national interests, the government spokesperson, Fatemeh Mohajerani, stated in Tuesday.

"Iran prefers diplomacy to war, but war and diplomacy are two strategies used to preserve dignity and national interests. We will use all deterrent means to prevent any miscalculations [by the adversary]," she said at a weekly briefing.

In January, the White House warned that it was seriously considering the possibility of using force against the Islamic Republic. Washington at that time expressed hope that Tehran would return to the negotiating table and conclude a "fair and balanced" deal implying the complete abandonment of nuclear weapons.

On February 17, the second round of talks between Iran and the US on the nuclear issue took place in Geneva with mediation by Oman. Iran’s Foreign Ministry reported that mutual understanding had been reached on a number of issues that could be incorporated into the draft of a future agreement on the nuclear program. Washington stated that the consultations went well, although Tehran is not yet ready to accept several positions outlined by the White House. Israel and the United States had previously insisted that the Islamic Republic renounce not only the development of its nuclear program, but also the production of ballistic missiles and support for pro-Iranian forces in the Middle East. A new round of meetings between Iranian and US delegations is expected to take place on February 26 in Geneva.