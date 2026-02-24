IRGC leaders to become primary targets if US attacks Iran — CNN

NEW YORK, February 24. /TASS/. The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps’s (IRGC) leadership will be one of the main targets if the United States decides to carry out a large-scale attack on Iran, CNN reported citing sources.

The White House is considering this option in the event that diplomatic negotiations or a limited strike fail to pressure Iran into agreeing to dismantle its nuclear program. A large-scale attack, CNN notes, will include a series of simultaneous strikes on key military and government facilities, as well as IRGC leaders.

On February 17, the second round of Oman-mediated talks between the US and Iran on the nuclear dossier took place in Geneva. According to Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, the parties reached a mutual understanding on several issues that could be included in the draft of a future nuclear program deal. US Vice President JD Vance said that the talks went well on a number of issues, but Tehran is not yet ready to accept several fundamental positions outlined by the White House.

Earlier, the US and Israel insisted that Iran not only renounce the development of its nuclear program but also the production of ballistic missiles and its support of pro-Iranian forces in the Middle East.