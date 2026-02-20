Putin, Lukashenko synchronize watches over current issues, discuss bilateral relations

MINSK, February 20. /TASS/. During a telephone conversation on Thursday, Russian and Belarusian presidents Vladimir Putin and Alexander Lukashenko synchronized watches over the current topics they will discuss, the Belarusian president's press service has said.

"Alexander Lukashenko and Vladimir Putin synchronized watches over the agenda of the upcoming event and the most pressing topics to be discussed both in a broader forum and privately. The conversation also touched on several issues related to Belarusian-Russian relations," the BelTA news agency quoted the press service as saying.

The two heads of state held a telephone conversation on Thursday evening. "The presidents further discussed issues planned for consideration at the upcoming meeting of the Supreme State Council. It is known that it will be held next week in Moscow," the statement reads.