Kazakhstan to provide troops and police for stabilization forces in Gaza — Trump

WASHINGTON, February 19. /TASS/. Kazakhstan will contribute its troops and police to the international stabilization force in the Gaza Strip, US President Donald Trump said at the first meeting of the Board of Peace for the settlement of the Palestinian enclave, created on the initiative of the United States.

"Albania, Kosovo, Kazakhstan have all committed troops and police to stabilize Gaza. Egypt and Jordan are likewise providing very, very substantial help, troops, training and support for a very trustworthy Palestinian police force," he said.

The second stage of the Gaza peace plan involves the disarmament of Palestinian radicals, the withdrawal of Israeli troops from the enclave, the deployment of international stabilization forces and the start of work of the sector's management structures.

The Board of Peace was created on January 22, when 19 countries signed its charter. It was established as part of a peaceful settlement in the Gaza Strip. Washington said that other states had joined the organization. The Board of Peace was established under an agreement between Israel and the radical Palestinian movement Hamas to govern Gaza, but it is assumed that it will also deal with conflict prevention and resolution in other regions.