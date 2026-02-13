Ukraine announces negotiating lineup for talks in Geneva

MOSCOW, February 13. /TASS/. Ukrainian Security and Defense Council Secretary Rustem Umerov has revealed who will represent Kiev at the upcoming round of trilateral talks in Geneva on February 17 and 18.

"[Vladimir Zelensky] has approved the preliminary composition of the negotiating group. Besides me, our group will include [presidential office head] Kirill Budanov (designated as a terrorist and extremist in Russia - TASS), [General Staff Chief] Andrey Gnatov, [the ruling Servant of the People party’s parliamentary faction head] David Arakhamia, [Ukrainian presidential office first deputy head] Sergey Kislitsa, and [Ukraine’s Main Intelligence Directorate Deputy Chief] Vadim Skibitsky," Umerov wrote on his Telegram channel.

According to Umerov, the Ukrainian delegation has already begun preparations for the meeting.

Earlier, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov announced the date and the venue of the next round of negotiations between Russia, the United States, and Ukraine. He also said the Russian delegation will be headed by Presidential Aide Vladimir Medinsky.

The first round of trilateral security consultations involving Russia, Ukraine, and the United States was held on January 23-24 in Abu Dhabi. The Russian negotiating group was headed by Igor Kostyukov, head of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the General Staff. On February 4-5, in Abu Dhabi, the second round of trilateral negotiations between Russia, the United States, and Ukraine took place. Later, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov noted that the success of the talks hinges on secrecy, which is why Moscow "maintains a diplomatic silence" on the results of the Abu Dhabi contacts.