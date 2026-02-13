Statements coming out of US don't endear it to NATO — top German diplomat

BERLIN, February 13. /TASS/. The North Atlantic Alliance is growing increasingly frustrated with what it is hearing from the US, German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul said.

He noted that NATO is under pressure. "There is growing alienation and irritation about some of the things we hear from Washington. We need to discuss this together," he told the ARD television channel.

The updated US National Security Strategy, released on December 5, in particular says that Europe "will be unrecognizable in 20 years or less" as it is on the verge of "civilizational erasure" due to low fertility, massive immigration, regulatory paralysis, and the loss of cultural identity. According to the document, some of the European countries don't have the economic and military potential to remain reliable allies for Washington.