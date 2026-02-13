Germany sends Ukraine 55 bln euro in military aid since 2022 — top diplomat

MUNICH, February 13. /TASS/. Germany has spent 55 billion euro on military aid to Ukraine since 2022, Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul said.

"We are Ukraine’s biggest sponsor. A total of 55 billion euro have been allocated to military aid only since 2022," he said ahead of a meeting of the Transatlantic Forum hosted by Germany’s Christian Social Union (CSU) party in Munich.

The Institute for the World Economy (IfW Kiel) said earlier that Europe had increased military support for Kiev in 2025 by 67% compared to averages from 2022-2024, while humanitarian and financial support from the European Union was up by 59%. The bulk of financial and humanitarian support is provided to Ukraine via EU institutes and mechanisms, whereas military assistance originates from a small number of countries, primarily in Western and Northern Europe, such as Germany and the United Kingdom.

In 2026, Germany has allocated a total of 11.5 billion euro to help Ukraine's war effort.