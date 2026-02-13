Lithuania to spend 223 mln euro on military aid to Ukraine in 2026

VILNIUS, February 13. /TASS/. Lithuania’s authorities plan to spend 223 million euro on military aid to Ukraine in 2026, the country’s defense ministry said.

"Overall military assistance to Ukraine from Lithuania exceeds $1 billion. This year, we have allocated a sum of $265 million (223 million euro - TASS) that will be used on three priority areas," it quoted Minister Robertas Kaunas.

According to the minister, the money will be spent to buy air defense systems, artillery rounds, and support drone production in Ukraine.

In 2024, Lithuania undertook to allocate 0.25% of its GDP, or around 190 million euro, on Ukraine’s defense and security needs annually. In 2025, it reiterated this committement.