Madagascar appeals to international community for aid in cyclone aftermath

HARARE, February 12. /TASS/. Madagascar's transitional president, Mikhael Randrianiarina, has appealed to the international community for solidarity and assistance in dealing with the aftermath of the devastating Cyclone Gezani, which swept across the island, the Orange portal reported.

The cyclone, with wind speeds at its center reaching 75 m/s, destroyed over 75% of infrastructure facilities in the country's second-largest city, Toamasina, and its surroundings. Malagasy authorities have dispatched rescue teams and emergency humanitarian aid to the affected areas, but the scale of the disaster highlights the importance of mobilizing resources from foreign partners and charitable organizations, the portal notes. This primarily concerns essential items, the shortage of which is felt particularly acutely.

According to the National Bureau for Disaster Risk Management of Madagascar, the cyclone’s death toll has exceeded 40, with approximately 260,000 people affected.

In connection with the worsening situation, the government held an emergency meeting and appointed interim administrators in the three areas most severely affected by the natural disaster, namely Alaotra-Mangoro, Analanjirofo and Atsinanana.

The cyclone is currently over the Mozambique Channel. It is expected to reach the territory of Mozambique on February 13, whose authorities have declared a yellow level of danger.