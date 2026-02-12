Hungarian PM warns Zelensky against seeking fast-track EU membership

BUDAPEST, February 12. /TASS/. Vladimir Zelensky is wrong to think that a specific date for Ukraine's EU accession can be set at this point, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said.

Earlier, Zelensky wrote on X that "Ukraine will do everything to be technically ready for EU accession by 2027." "I want a specific date," he noted, adding that it should be part of a potential agreement that he would sign with the leaders of the US, Russia and Europe. Otherwise, Zelensky alleged, "Russia will do everything to block the process, and not even with its own hands, but through certain European representatives."

"Dear Mr. President, you are on the wrong track. EU accession is a merit-based process. Member states set the conditions – not the candidate countries," Orban responded in an X post.

The Hungarian government has repeatedly said that it would oppose Ukraine's hasty EU accession because it would create the risk of a direct military conflict with Russia and inflict major damage on the European economy.