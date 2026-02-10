GENEVA, February 10. /TASS/. As the number of draft evaders is rising in Ukraine, Kiev has to deal with frontline gaps, Switzerland’s SRF broadcaster reports.

SRF correspondent in Eastern Europe Judith Huber notes that "large sections of the frontline are defended by small groups of military personnel." The media outlet points out that the Ukrainian army "is barely holding the frontline." According to the SRF, Ukrainian men seek to evade military service because they see "many others succeeding in doing so."

In addition, the SRF says that many experienced service members are leaving the army for a number of reasons, including battle fatigue, low-quality equipment, a lack of weapons and troop shortages, as well as what some have called orders for suicidal missions. The news outlet adds that soldiers are also unaware when they are going to be demobilized.