BUDAPEST, February 10. /TASS/. The European Union is not yet ready for peace in Ukraine and is obstructing negotiations to resolve the conflict while preparing for war with Russia, Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto said.

"The foreign ministers of European countries are now openly saying that the European Union is not ready for peace. This also suggests that the EU is not interested in the success of peace efforts. It is in the interests of the European Union to continue the war," the foreign minister said on the Hour of Truth program on YouTube.

Szijjarto recalled that the European Union had previously decided to prepare for a possible war with Russia by 2030 and that the United Kingdom and France, despite Moscow’s objections, had agreed to send their troops to Ukraine after a peace agreement is concluded. Some other EU countries have also spoken in favor of sending Western troops there.

The minister said that such plans are being drawn up in Brussels and Kiev under the pretext of protecting the security of Europe as a whole, but this is not the case. "This is a lie. Europe is not at war with the Russians. Russia has not attacked any EU country. The Russians are at war with the Ukrainians; there is a Russian-Ukrainian war going on, and it has nothing to do with us. So don’t say that the Ukrainians are fighting for us. That’s a lie - we don’t owe them anything," Szijjarto said.

He also noted that the Hungarian government’s position clearly does not suit Ukraine and the EU leadership, which are seeking to bring the opposition Tisza party to power in the country. "The Kiev-Brussels coalition supports Tisza in the parliamentary elections scheduled for April 12 in Hungary," Szijjarto said, adding that this constitutes clear interference in the internal affairs of a sovereign state. Earlier, the Hungarian Foreign Ministry summoned the Ukrainian ambassador to Budapest to lodge a protest over the issue.