Over 1,600 ceasefire violations by Israel reported in Gaza Strip since October 10

CAIRO, February 10. /TASS/. More than 1,600 violations of the Gaza ceasefire by Israel have been reported since October 10 when the ceasefire came into effect, the enclave’s authorities said.

Thus, over this period, Israel has reportedly violated the ceasefire 1,620 times, killing 573 people and leaving 1,553 more wounded. According to the enclave’s authorities, 99% of those killed and wounded are civilians.

In this context, the Gaza authorities called on the mediators and international community to exert pressure on Israel to push it toward implementing its commitments.

Tensions flared up in the Middle East on October 7, 2023, when militants from the Gaza Strip-based radical Palestinian movement Hamas launched a surprise attack on Israel, killing residents of border settlements and taking more than 250 hostages. In response, Israel initiated a military operation in the Palestinian enclave to dismantle Hamas' military and political structures and free all hostages.

Israel and Hamas resumed Egypt-, Qatar-, United States-, and Turkey-mediated indirect talks on settling the situation in the Gaza Strip on October 6, 2025. On October 9, the parties to the conflict signed an agreement on the implementation of phase one of US President Donald Trump’s Gaza ceasefire plan. The ceasefire came into effect on October 10. Under the agreement, Israeli troops withdrew to the so-called Yellow Line but retained control over more than 50% of the enclave’s territory.