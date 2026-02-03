Hungary is only EU country to maintain ties with Russia, US, China, Turkey — minister

BUDAPEST, February 3. /TASS/. Hungary is the only EU country that maintains equally good relations with Russia, the United States, China, and Turkey, Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said.

"In the current turbulent period, when a new world order is being shaped, our strategy is to ensure that the four global centers of power are interested in Hungary’s success, or at least, don’t want to see its failure. <…> The Hungarian prime minister [Viktor Orban] is now the only European leader who maintains good relations with the heads of the United States, Russia, China, and Turkey," the Magyar Nemzet newspaper quoted him as saying at Thailand’s Chamber of Commerce.

The EU authorities, on the contrary, have opted to isolate themselves from the global powers, he noted. In the current environment, in his words, Hungary is an important venue for meetings between Eastern and Western companies. He described the past four years as the most successful in the country’s history in terms of investments.

In an interview with Switzerland’s Die Weltwoche, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban stated that the rules-based world order has collapsed and there is no point in clinging to it. According to the prime minister, it is necessary to "find one's place in this new environment." For these ends, leaders need to strengthen "personal relationships, make friends, and make deals," he noted.