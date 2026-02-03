Armenia takes no part in post-Soviet security bloc’s work — parliament speaker

YEREVAN, February 3. /TASS/. Armenia is not engaged in the Collective Security Treaty Organization’s (CSTO) activities in any format, the country’s Parliament Speaker Alen Simonyan said.

"Armenia is not engaged in any process, nor does it participate in CSTO procedures in any format," he said in an interview with the factor.am news website, commenting on a remark that Armenia remained an CSTO member and continued to sign all documents adopted by the organization.

Earlier, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan stated that Yerevan had frozen its participation in the CSTO’s work because, he claimed, the organization had created threats to the country’s sovereignty. The Armenian premier announced last December that relations between Armenia and the CSTO had passed the point of no return. The country’s Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan said at an international security forum in the Polish capital of Warsaw that Yerevan was calculating the risks a decision to withdraw from the CSTO might entail.