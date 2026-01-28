Israel says kills Palestinian radical in Gaza

TEL AVIV, January 28. /TASS/. Israeli military personnel stationed in the Gaza Strip killed a Palestinian radical they deemed was threatening them, they said in a statement.

The statement said that the radical crossed the yellow line, where Israeli troops are stationed under the ceasefire regime, and approached the military.

The military believed that this man "posed an immediate threat" and transmitted his coordinates to the Israeli Air Force, after which the radical was eliminated by an air strike.

"The troops of the Southern Command of the Israel Defense Forces remain deployed in accordance with the ceasefire agreement and will continue to take measures to eliminate any immediate threat," the army said.