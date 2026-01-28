Minsk bets on strategic deterrence amid militarization in West — security official

MINSK, January 28. /TASS/. Belarus sees strategic deterrence as the best way to counter the active militarization in Western countries, State Secretary of the Belarusian Security Council Alexander Volfovich told reporters.

"Of course we see the aggressive policy course, militarization and military presence in neighboring countries. Certainly, we monitor all this and take appropriate steps," BelTA news agency quoted the senior Belarusian security official as saying. According to him, Belarus relies on strategic deterrence and the deployment of deterrent weapons on its soil. "These include tactical nuclear weapons, the Oreshnik operational/tactical intermediate-range missile system and other materiel mostly aimed at preventing aggression," he specified.

As Western countries have great ambitions of gaining European dominance and dictating their terms to others, they seek to justify their militarization plans with threats allegedly emanating from the East, namely Russia and Belarus, Volfovich maintained as he dismissed the allegations as "total nonsense." "For they need to justify their ambitious goals before their nations," he explained.

However, there are politicians, experts, and analysts in the West who have a sober vision of the situation as they deny any real threats from Russia or Belarus, Volfovich continued. "And the initiatives being put forward by our country and our president across international venues, they are truly friendly and peaceful. And the president always pushes for establishing dialogue, finding a compromise and solving disagreements at the negotiating table," he noted.

While the Belarusian Foreign Ministry has repeatedly invited Poland and the Baltic states to negotiate, "there has not been a reply through any channels," the state secretary of the Belarusian Security Council lamented.