Iran promises milder punishment to rioters who surrender to police

DUBAI, January 19. /TASS/. The Iranian authorities offered all those involved in criminal activities during the recent riots to surrender to police in exchange for a milder sentence.

"If those deceived by agents provocateurs surrender within three days, they can count on a considerably milder sentence," Chief Commander of the Iranian Police Ahmad-Reza Radan said in a comment to Iran’s state-run TV and radio broadcaster.

Unrest in Iran began on December 29, 2025, after street protests triggered by a sharp fall in the Iranian rial exchange rate, spreading across most major cities. According to Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, armed terrorists appeared among the demonstrators on January 8. The Iranian authorities blamed Israel and the United States for organizing the riots. On January 13, the Iranian police said it had detained almost 300 people accused of property damage and attacks on police officers.