Iranian police chief pledges to find those guilty of crimes during riots

DUBAI, January 19. /TASS/. Iran’s law enforcement agencies will continue their effort to identify and detain all those involved in crimes that were committed during the recent unrest, Chief Commander of the Iranian Police Ahmad-Reza Radan said.

"We have pledged to the people [of Iran] that we will prosecute rioters and terrorists until there is none left," he said in a comment to Iran’s state-run TV and radio broadcaster.

Unrest in Iran began on December 29, 2025, after street protests triggered by a sharp fall in the Iranian rial exchange rate, spreading across most major cities. According to Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, armed terrorists appeared among the demonstrators on January 8. The Iranian authorities blamed Israel and the United States for organizing the riots. On January 13, the Iranian police said it had detained almost 300 people accused of property damage and attacks on police officers.