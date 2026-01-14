EU spent 193.3 bln euro for Ukraine since start of conflict, von der Leyen says

BRUSSELS, January 14. /TASS/. The European Union already spent 193.3 bln euro since the start of the conflict in Ukraine and intends to spend 90 bln euro more in 2026-2027, President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen said at the press conference.

"In December, at the European Council, we agreed to support Ukraine with stable and predictable funding. This morning, the Commission adopted the legal proposals that deliver on that agreement. We will provide Ukraine with a loan of euro 90 billion for 2026 and 2027," von der Leyen said.

"With this support, we make sure that Ukraine can on one hand bolster its defence on the battlefield and strengthen its defense capabilities - so, its military needs -, and on the other hand keep the state and basic services running," she added.