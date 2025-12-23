Spain extends army participation in foreign missions for year

MADRID, December 23. /TASS/. The Spanish government has extended for a year its army participation in foreign operations, which now involve about 4,000 troops in 15 countries, the Defense Ministry said in a statement.

"The Council of Ministers approves the extension of the participation of the Spanish Armed Forces and the Civil Guard in operations abroad until December 31, 2026. Their work makes Spain a reliable partner and an example in the NATO, the European Union and the United Nations framework," the statement said.

"Spain is present in 15 countries with about 4,000 deployed military personnel, whose capabilities, interoperability and experience have provided it with a first-class international reputation."

The kingdom participates in "strengthening the eastern flank of NATO," among others in Latvia, Slovakia and Romania. The Spanish military is also represented in the UN missions in Lebanon and Operation Atalanta, organized by the EU to combat piracy in the Red Sea and the Indian Ocean.