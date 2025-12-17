Italy not supporting decision to use Russian assets thus far — Meloni

ROME, December 17. /TASS/. Italy backed the freeze of Russian assets for an indefinite period but did not support the decision on their use, Prime Minister Georgia Meloni said when speaking in the Chamber of Deputies, the lower house of Italian legislature.

"Italy supported the decision [on the indefinite freeze of Russian assets] but did not back any decision on their use," she noted. Rome "did not share methods" of achieving such decision but did not want to allow for doubts in support of Ukraine by the Italian government, Meloni said.

The Italian prime minister recognized that it would be difficult to find the solution on this issue.