Iran counts on consultations with Russia to prevent new Israeli attacks — foreign minister

MOSCOW, December 17. /TASS/. Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi considers it important to discuss with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov consultations on thwarting new Israel’s attacks on Iranian facilities.

"I would like to thank our Russian colleagues, the Russian Federation, for their support during the US and Israeli strikes on our nuclear facilities. We need to hold close consultations with you on future possible similar events," the Iranian foreign minister told Lavrov.

Araghchi noted that Tehran and Moscow "share approaches and views on almost all areas of international agenda and support each other on international platforms."

The Iranian foreign minister called the two countries’ relations "comprehensive and full-fledged." "Our bilateral relations are strengthening every day," he pointed out.

Overnight into June 13, Israel launched a military operation against Iran, prompting a retaliatory attack by the republic. On June 22, the US entered the conflict, striking Iranian nuclear facilities in Isfahan, Natanz, and Fordow. The following day, Iran attacked Al-Udeid, the largest US air base in the Middle East, located in Qatar. US President Donald Trump later announced that Israel and Iran had agreed to a ceasefire, which came into effect on June 24.