Tehran-Moscow relations developing comprehensively, top Iranian diplomat says

MOSCOW, December 16. /TASS/. Russian-Iranian ties are developing across all areas of cooperation, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said during a meeting with Leonid Slutsky, chairman of the international committee of the Russian State Duma, or lower house of parliament, and leader of the Liberal Democratic Party of Russia (LDPR).

"Relations between the Russian Federation and the Islamic Republic of Iran are developing in a comprehensive manner. We cooperate in virtually all areas," he said in the Russian State Duma.

The Iranian top diplomat also highlighted the growth of interparliamentary ties between the two countries.

Araghchi arrived in Russia on Tuesday for a working visit.

The Russian Foreign MInistry earlier reported that consultations between Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Iranian counterpart are scheduled for December 17.