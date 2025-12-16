Iranian foreign minister arrives in Moscow for talks with Lavrov

TEHRAN, December 16. /TASS/. Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has arrived in Moscow, where he is scheduled to hold a meeting with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov, the Tasnim news agency reported, publishing the footage of his arrival.

At the airport Araghchi was welcomed by Iran’s ambassador to Russia Kazem Jalali.

Earlier, the Russian Foreign Ministry reported that Russian and Iranian foreign ministers intend to hold detailed talks in Moscow on pressing international issues, including the situation surrounding Iran’s nuclear program, and to exchange views on regional issues of shared interest.