Strikes wont’s stop Iran's progress in developing its nuclear program — vice president

TEHRAN, December 11. /TASS/. External pressure and military strikes will not stop Iran from developing a peaceful nuclear program, Vice President and Head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) Mohammad Eslami said.

"Neither war, nor political pressure, nor external obstacles have been able to stop us, because our goal is scientific progress and leadership in this field," the Mehr news agency quoted him as saying.

According to Eslami, Iran risks falling behind the rest of the world if it does not continue developing this industry and transitioning to quantum technology. "It is not enough to rely on digital technology for progress. We need to enter the era of quantum computing," he added.

In the early morning hours of June 13, Israel launched a military operation against Iran. Less than 24 hours later, Iran retaliated. Nine days later, on the morning of June 22, US jets attacked Iranian nuclear facilities in Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan, entering the conflict. The following evening, Tehran launched a missile strike on Al Udeid, the largest US military airbase in the region, located in Qatar. On June 24, US President Donald Trump announced that Israel and Iran had agreed to a complete ceasefire.