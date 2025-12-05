Over 230 suspects detained during raids against IS group in Turkey — interior minister

ANKARA, December 5. /TASS/. Turkish security forces conducted raids in 33 country provinces, resulting in detention of 233 suspects alleged to be involved in the activities of the Islamic State terrorist group (IS, banned in Russia), the republic’s Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya said.

"Over the past two weeks, successful operations against the IS were held in 33 provinces of our country. Some 233 suspects were caught, including former IS members, and people who financed the organization. A total of 51 people have been arrested, judicial control measures were applied to 24, and proceedings for the others are ongoing," the minister reported on social network X.

The operations were carried out in coordination with the General Prosecutor’s Office of Turkey, the General Directorate of Intelligence of the Interior Ministry, central and regional security directorates, and the National Intelligence Organization. The raids took place in Ankara, Antalya, Istanbul, Izmir, Konya, Mersin, Mugla, and Samsun, among other locations.