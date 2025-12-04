Iran to make huge mistake by resuming talks with Europeans — expert

TEHRAN, December 4. /TASS/. Resuming negotiations on Iran's nuclear program with the E3 countries (the UK, Germany, and France) would be a big mistake for Tehran, as they have always supported Israel in conflicts with Iran, political scientist Ruhollah Modaber said in an interview with TASS.

"Today, given the Europeans' willingness to negotiate, a new attempt to negotiate with them will lead to nothing but another defeat for Tehran. In the current circumstances, if Iran wants to gain greater immunity from new threats, it must deepen its relations and develop its cooperation with Russia," he said.

According to Modaber, it will always be more beneficial for Tehran to use Moscow's mediation in negotiations with Washington. "I have said many times that if Tehran wants to put pressure on Europe and score points in the political arena, it must definitely seek Russia’s help," the expert added.

On November 26, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi visited Paris at the invitation of his French counterpart Jean-Noel Barrot. They discussed bilateral relations, prisoner exchanges, and the situation around Iran's nuclear program. Speaking about the results of the trip, Araghchi said that the Iranian authorities are currently exploring opportunities to resume dialogue with European countries on issues related to Iran's nuclear program.