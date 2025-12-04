UK introduced anti-Russian sanctions for alleged poisoning by Novichok in 2018

LONDON, December 4. /TASS/. The United Kingdom introduced sanctions against the Main Department of the Russian General Staff and eleven people said to be related to this authority.

Restrictions were introduced in the light of the publication of investigation results for circumstances of death of Dawn Sturgess, a British national that died in July 2018 after contacting a poisoning substances that the UK authorities consider to be the Novichok of Russian origin, the Foreign Office said.

Accounts with UK banks will be frozen if such ones are found. The entry to the United Kingdom is prohibited for such individuals.